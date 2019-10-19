Amaal Malik Takes A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha; Calls Her 'Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai' Song Worst Auto-tuned

Singer Amaal Malik is known for voicing his opinions on his Twitter page without being diplomatic. Recently, when he graced a chat show, Invite Only, which airs on Zoom, with his brother, Armaan Malik, he picked one song, which he thinks is the worst auto-tuned and it's none other than Sonakshi Sinha's 'Aaj mood ishqholic hai'.

He said, "Sonakshi Sinha's single Aaj mood ishqholic hai is the worst auto-tuned song sung by an actor. It had comments where we people wrote 'Give me my 3 minutes back'. I meant simply that it was not well worked upon, which is actually the engineer's job."

For the unversed, back in 2017, Armaan got into a heated argument with Sonakshi Sinha when he had expressed his disappointment over actors turning singers. The debate had cropped up when Justin Bieber was supposed to visit India and reports were rife that Sonakshi will be part of one of the opening acts for pop star Justin Bieber's first-ever India concert.

Speaking of the same, Armaan says, "My fans did the work for me during the Twitter banter with Sonakshi. People don't like people who have a voice. People are not very vocal about their feelings in this industry."

He added that when an international star is coming down for a concert, everyone would expect a singer to represent India. One just can't have an actor to do that. Armaan added that he feels that the best talent of the country should be showcased on such a platform. "It needs to be a well-curated musical act. Not only to Indians, it should show the world that this is what India's talent is capable of," he further said.