Amardeep Jha On Rajkumar Hirani’s #MeToo Allegations: I Have Lost My Mental Peace

Director Rajkumar Hirani was just a few hours earlier hit with #MeToo allegations and it is sending shockwaves across the Hindi film industry. A female crew member who worked on the movie 'Sanju' has accused the 3 Idiots filmmaker of sexually abusing her between March 2018 and September 2018, while working on the biopic. Veteran actress Amardeep Jha is shocked by these developments and said that she has lost her mental peace ever since.

In an interview with Bollywood life, actress Amardeep Jha, who worked with Rajkumar Hirani in 3 Idiots as well as PK had some thoughts to share on Hirani being accused of sexual misconduct. "I'm shocked. I cannot even believe this. He was a man whom I used to look up to. On the sets, he used to be like a walking angel. With utmost positivity, he used to treat everyone equally on the sets. I have only interacted with him on the sets and what I know of him as a person, this comes as a major shocker. I cannot even dream about it," she said.

"After hearing the news I have lost my mental peace. This is something that will be running in my head for so long," she added.

Amardeep Jha does not want to make any judgements on the woman who has accused Rajkumar Hirani, but she personally believes that he could not have done this. "I cannot pass any judgements on the girl but I strongly believe he cannot do this. You can totally understand what is running in someone's head. He never even passed any lewd comments or made crass jokes on the sets," she said.

She hopes whoever is innocent should get justice. "I don't know the girl and I'm no one to pass any judgements. But I really hope and pray that whosoever is the innocent his/her truth should be out and should get justice."

As reported by HuffPost, a woman who was a crew-member on Sanju had accused Rajkumar Hirani of sexual assault and abuse on more than one occasion. In an email dated November 3rd, 2018, the woman wrote to Sanju's co-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra , "I remember forming these words on my lips - "Sir. This is wrong...Because of this power structure. You being the absolute power and me being a mere assistant, a nobody - I will never be able to express myself to you." She also marked Chopra's wife Anupama, who is the director of the Mumbai Film Festival, and scriptwriter Abhijat Joshi, who has scripted most of Hirani's movies.

Rajkumar Hirani has denied the allegations in a statement saying, "I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation," reported NDTV.

