English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Amavas Full Movie In HD Quality Leaked By Tamilrockers For Download!

    By
    |

    The notorious torrent site Tamilrockers has done it again! Nargis Fakhri-Sachiin Joshi's horror film Amavas which hit the big screens last week have been leaked by them online.

    Previously, they leaked films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Simmba, The Accidental Prime Minister, Why Cheat India, Thackeray. The latest release Gully Boy too has fallen a victim to their malpractices.

    Tamilrockers have become infamous for leaking pirated versions of movies in difference languages. The authorities have failed to stop them from this menace as the site keeps changing its domain extension.

    Speaking About Amavas

    The film starring Sachin Joshi and Nargis revolves around a young couple whose life takes a nightmarish turn when they plan their romantic getaway at a haunted mansion.

    The Film Was Heavily Panned

    Sachiin Joshi-Nargis Fakhri starrer Amavas opened to extremely poor reviews and was heavily panned by the critics for its mediocre performances and direction.

    Amavas Failed To Set The Cash Registers Ringing At The Box Office

    The movie proved to be a cold turkey and minted a lifetime collection of just Rs. 2.65 crores.

    The Film Hit A Controversy Before Its Release

    Prior the film's release, there were reports floating about Nargis Fakhri cancelling the film's scheduled promotions as she was upset with the constant questioning pertaining to her link ups to Uday Chopra and her breakup with Hollywood actor Matt Alonzo.

    Later in an official statement, the actress blasted the Amavas team for spreading rumours and blamed them for lack of planning and co-ordination among them.

    ALSO READ: Amavas Movie Review: This Nargis Fakhri- Sachiin Joshi Starrer Is A 'Grave' Mistake!

    Read more about: amavas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue