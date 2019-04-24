Amidst The #MeToo Controversy, Sajid Khan To Team Up With John Abraham For His Next?

Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment by three women last year when the #MeToo controversy broke out, has rubbished reports that he will teaming up with actor John Abraham for a film. The Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) had banned Sajid for a year after multiple women alleged the director of sexually inappropriate behaviour during India's #MeToo movement.

There were reports, however, that John Abraham had shown interest in a script which Sajid Khan pitched to the actor and the duo will soon start working on the same. They have previously collaborated on 2012 comedy Housefull 2. When asked if he is working with John, Sajid told PTI, "Not true... I'm under suspension from the director's association and am not working since the last 6 months. I will finish off my suspension period for the next few months and only then consider work," he added.

John Abraham, who last featured in spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), is currently filming for Anees Bazmee's multi-starrer comedy Pagalpanti. John Abraham's RAW was not well received by the audience and the movie slowly faded away from memory and from the theatres as well. However, John Abraham is knows for his comebacks and we're sure he'll be back with a bang pretty soon with Pagalpanti.

Also, apart from Pagalpanti, John Abraham is currently shooting for his upcoming patriotic movie Batla House. The action-thriller is directed by Nikhil Advani and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day 2019. We're sure the movie will be a superhit.

(PTI News)