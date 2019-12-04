Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Reminisce R Balki’s ‘Paa’ As The Film Turns 10 Today

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan feel emotional and nostalgic as their film 'Paa' completes 10 years today.

Directed by R Balki, 'Paa' is the story of a 12-year-old boy 'Auro', which was essayed by Amitabh, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder called 'progeria'. Abhishek played the role of Amitabh's father and actress Vidya Balan played the role of Big B's mother. As the film turned 10 today, the father and son duo looked back at the memories!

'Paa' won two National Awards, one in the Best Actor honour category which was won by Amitabh Bachchan and other in the category of Best Hindi Film trophy.

Abhishek took to Instagram to pen an emotional note on the film. He wrote, "PAA!! 10 years already. This first film I produced. It would not have been possible without the conviction of this mad visionary called R. Balki! Not many know, I didn't want to act in the film ( wasn't convinced about my role) Balki and I were shooting an ad together and he spent the day convincing me. After hours of badgering, in an attempt to just get him to stop - I said yes! It turned out to be such a fun and memorable experience. I'm so glad he had the tenacity and belief in my capabilities to relentlessly pursue me. His conviction in me and his ability to steer me through this journey is something I will never be able to repay him for or thank him enough for. I'm so proud of this film."

Abhishek thanked his father for having faith in him to firstly play his father and then allow him to produce the film.

Abhishek added, "To Vidya, Arundhathi ji, Paresh ji and the rest of the cast for being flawless and so supportive. I owe you all so much gratitude ( coz I'm sure I signed all your checks ????). And lastly to the audience for seeing the film and making it such a success. Forever indebted."

Amitabh took to his blog to share his astonishment. He said he was amazed at its accomplishment and the outcome. He praised R Balki, the film's director, for his efficiency and unique ideas. He further thanked Balki for his enthusiasm and endeavours.

