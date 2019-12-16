    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Amitabh Bachchan And Emraan Hashmi Wrap Up The Slovakian Schedule Of Chehre

      By
      |

      Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi recently took off to Slovakia to shoot for the climax of their upcoming thriller, 'Chehre’. The action-packed climax sequence of the Rumi Jaffery directorial has been completed successfully.

      The producer of the film Anand Pandit confirmed the same to Mumbai Mirror and said, “After a recent snowstorm, the temperature dropped to minus 14. I didn’t think we’d be able to shoot with so much snow, but with the help of Slovakian and Polish authorities, and the dedication of the cast and crew, we have finished the shoot.”

      Chehre

      Aanand raved about Amitabh Bachchan’s dedication and contribution to the set. He said, “We have all struggled, but there has not been a single day when Bachchan saab was not the first person on location. Bachchan saab understands every aspect of filmmaking. He has been giving inputs throughout the making of the film. He directed the chase sequences and the hand-to-hand combat scenes. We completed the combat scenes on Saturday and on Sunday, shot the last chase scene, which reminded me of Zanjeer, Deewar and Trishul.”

      He signed off by adding "This shoot of 'Chehre' has given us memories to last a lifetime. We all got emotional when we wrapped up the shoot. It has been extremely special and so many reasons for that”. The film that went on floor in May this year, sees the 77-year-old actor portray a lawyer while Emraan’s character is a business tycoon.

      After the film's shoot, Sr Bachchan shared on social media that he prayed for his father and legendary poet Harishvansh Rai Bachchan at a church in neighboring Poland. The veteran actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s 'Gulabo Sitabo’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

      On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi was recently seen in this week’s release 'The Body’. 'Chehre’ also stars Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on April 24, 2020.

      Amitabh Bachchan Looks Uber Cool In His New Avatar For Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra

      Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 20:42 [IST]
