    Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' To Release In April 2020

    By Pti
    |
    Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo, is set to release on April 24 next year. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose to hit the theatres in November this year.

    The movie, set in Lucknow, is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. They have worked together on Vicky Donor, Piku and his last directorial venture "October".

    Khurrana teams up with Sircar after the 2012 hit Vicky Donor, which was the actor's debut in Bollywood. Sircar has previously directed Bachchan in "Piku".

    Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 15:54 [IST]
