Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar & Others At Boman Irani’s Production House Launch

Boman Irani Ventures Into Production

Boman Irani, a respected actor in the Hindi Film Industry has decided to shift gears and try his hand at production. On Thursday, he launched his production house ‘MovieTone'. At the launch, he said, "I will always be an actor. It is just that I have found a new craft, writing. Ever since I was a kid I used to write but was writing badly."

Amitabh Bachchan Unveiled The Logo

The event was inaugurated by Amitabh Bachchan, who unveiled the logo of the production company. Speaking to the media, Amitabh said, "I have always believed that a writer is the most important person in a project. They conceive the story, write the screenplay, they conceive the artists and how they will perform. It is a great moment that you (Boman Irani) have decided to recognize this important aspect in Filmmaking and my congratulations to you."

Boman & Zenobia Present Amitabh A Shawl

Boman and his wife Zenobia Irani, who was dressed in a lovely yellow saree, honored Amitabh Bachchan by presenting a pashmina shawl, after the unveiling of the logo.

Boman Was Encouraged By Oscar Winning Screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris

Boman Irani had also invited the Oscar-winning screenwriter, Alexander Dinelaris, to conduct a day long screenwriting workshop. Boman shared how his writing evolved with the help of the screenwriter. He said, "Over the years, I decided to learn the craft by reading books and I met Alex in New York. He is like my brother. We discussed my script and he encouraged me." He added, "When I met Alex and his friends, I learnt so much. I am glad he agreed to come here."

Dia Mirza & Farhan Akhtar Pose For A Pic

The launch was also attended by Dia Mirza and Farhan Akhtar. Speaking of the plans for the production house, Boman said, "At the moment, we are putting our name out there. We have Alex to help young writers. The first production hopefully is the one that I have written but if something else comes, then (we'll focus on) that."

Radhika Apte Was Also Present At The Launch

"The idea is to develop good stories and if they are on the page, we will have a good cinema on screen," he added.