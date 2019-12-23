Amitabh Bachchan Down With Fever; Won't Be Attending National Awards Ceremony

The 66th National Film Awards for 2018 is all set to take place at a gala event in New Delhi today. The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu will be giving away the Awards in gracious presence of Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Shri Prakash Javadekar, and other senior dignitaries. The function will witness film luminaries being awarded for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian Cinema.

This year, Amitabh Bachchan will be awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. However, the megastar will have to skip the awards ceremony since he is down with fever. Big B took to his Twitter page to share with his fans that he is 'down with fever' and hence, he won't be able to attend the National Awards ceremony.

Sr. Bachchan tweeted, "Down with fever... Not allowed to travel. Will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi. So unfortunate, my regrets."

Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2019

The Piku actor penned a note of thanks about being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He wrote in his blog, "There is a paucity of words searching a response.. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude. What really resides in the mind shall never be known...and may it never....gratitude and express of immense humbleness..bear supreme today...and love."

Earlier this year, Big B had to skip the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival because of health issues. The actor was also admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital for a few days for a routine check-up in November this year. While rumours about him being admitted due to liver ailment, the actor later clarified all speculations about his health in a blog.

In his entire career. Amitabh Bachchan has won four National Film Awards for Best Actor. The actor was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla co-starring Taapsee Pannu. His upcoming projects include Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo, Jhund and Chehre.

