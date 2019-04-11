Big B & Emraan Hashmi Team Up For A Mystery Thriller!

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are all set to be seen on the silver screen for the first time in a mystery thriller that's scheduled to hit the theatres in 2020. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the news by saying, ''Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi team up for the first time... The thriller-mystery [not titled yet] will be directed by Rumi Jaffrey... Produced by @anandpandit63... Shooting begins May 2019... 21 Feb 2020 release.''

Director of the movie Rumi Jaffrey opened up by saying, "A film is a collaborative effort and when you have one of the best actors in front of the camera and a veteran producer behind the lens supporting you and leading all creative efforts, then making the film is a fantastic experience."

The movie is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Producer Anand Pandit said he is looking forward to the project with the two stars.

Producer Anand Pandit opened up about his equation with Amitabh Bachchan by saying, "My friendship with Mr. Bachchan goes back a long way. I have not met any other actor who matches his skill and commitment. It is an honour to be a part of creating a film with him and I have always admired Emraan's body of work. So I am looking forward to seeing him onscreen with the legend for the first time."

The mystery thriller is all set to go on floors from May 10, 2019 and the movie will also star Annu Kapoor in a prominent role.

