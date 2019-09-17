Amitabh Bachchan Gets THRASHED MERCILESSLY For Tweeting 'Metro Is The Solution For Pollution'

Rahul H Dongre @RHDongre

"Sir, you are a role model and i think you should be in the forefront to #SaveAarey or do we assume that ur love for #nature and #tigers is only for the camera? Please do your bit and help save the last bit of green cover in #Mumbai."

Kailash Anerao @AneraoKailash

"I have been your fan for more than 40 years and have seen you defending poor and helpless against the vested interests in all your movies. At this critical juncture your post will confuse ordinary Mumbaikars who are fighting to save the lungs of Mumbai - Our #Aarey."

Ruchira Banerji @BanerjiR

"Solution for Pollution .... stop destruction of Arrey Forest. Please be vocal about that."

Kailash Anerao @AneraoKailash

"Sad in 75 years you have not understood difference between trees in your garden and trees in a forest like Aarey. Will you allow a leopard, python, reptiles, amphibians and arachnids to stay in your garden and will they survive there?? Biodiversity cannot be grown in a garden."

Amisha Shah @amishashah1432

"Not everyone has their own backyard in Mumbai. We don't want celebrities like yourself who is widely loved and respected to be a propaganda artist for the ills that are plaguing the people and society. Sir you can enjoy fresh air in your backyard. Let us breathe using #AareyForest."

Ramakant Bhat @ramakantbhat

"Very curious to know the medical emergency your friend encountered and from which metro station he boarded to where? Did your friend also walk from his home to the metro station and from the metro station to the hospital??"

Yeti Monk_ey @TweetsOfMerlin

"I think Mumbai have a large number of medical emergency room throughout the town, no need to travel from one destination to other for first aid. Don't give lame excuses for destroying nature.People near Aarey depends on forests natural air, your garden isn't big enough for that."