Amitabh Bachchan Grooves To Naezy’s Rap Performance, Delights Ranveer Singh: See Pictures!

Amitabh Bachchan is a connoisseur of all things cool. At a recent event, Amitabh was sharing a stage with rapper Naezy. The actor broke into an impromptu dance when Naezy was performing, leaving everyone awed. 'Gully Boy' actor Ranveer Singh could not hold back from commenting on this. Check out the pictures of Big B grooving!

Amitabh and other celebrities were at the 'Banega Swasth India' campaign, where rapper Naezy performed his anthem. Unable to contain himself, Big B started grooving to the song, delighting audience. Naezy shared the pictures on his Instagram and wrote, "Full hard scene #banegaswasthindia #naezy @amitabhbachchan @bgbngmusic." (sic)

The post garnered much attention from Instagramers. Ranveer too was super happy, as he commented, "Amitabh Bachchan Bole", adding a crown emoji.

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt garnered much love from critics and audiences, and brought to limelight, the underground rap scene of India. The film was inspired by the lives of Mumbai rappers, Divine (Vivian Fernandes) and Naezy (Naved Shaikh). The film is India's official entry to Oscars 2020.

Recently, it was announced that Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest cinema award.

