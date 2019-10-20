‘Amitabh Bachchan Has A Profound Impact On Every Citizen’: Emraan Hashmi On Working With Big B

Amitabh Bachchan is an icon for not only his fans, but many Bollywood actors too. Recently, Emraan Hashmi got an opportunity to work with Big B in a movie, and he showered praises on him. Emraan was overwhelmed with the experience of being in the same frame as Amitabh, and said that he is someone who has a profound impact on not just fellow actors, but every citizen in the country.

Emraan is shooting for 'Chehre', produced by Anand Pandit. At Pandit's Diwali party, while interacting with the media, Emraan opened up on his experience of working with Big B. "I had a really good experience working with him. I think he has a profound impact not just on every actor but also on every citizen of our country. Just to face the camera and be in the same frame with him has been a really memorable experience," he said, adding, "We have shot many scenes of the film in Mumbai and now we will shoot in Poland."

Not going into much details of the film, Emraan said, "We have a fantastic film coming up and we have completed 70 per cent of the shooting. I had a lot of fun shooting with Anand ji. He is a producer who backs cutting edge stuff and I got the opportunity to work with the legend, Mr. Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) ji. So, I am really looking forward to its releasing."

Emraan wished Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery, as recent reports claimed that he had been admitted in a hospital due to a liver problem.

Chehra is directed by Rumi Jafferey. Apart from Emraan and Amitabh, it also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Raghubir Yadav, Annu Kapoor, and Siddhanth Kapoor. It is scheduled for release on February 21, 2020.

