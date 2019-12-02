    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Amitabh Bachchan Looks Uber Cool In His New Avatar For Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra

      Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently in Manali shooting the climax of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' took to social media to share his look in the movie.

      Amitabh with Ranbir

      ".. the minus degrees .. the biting cold .. and the protective gear ..", he captioned his image on Instagram. Amitabh also shared a behind the scene picture with Ranbir Kapoor on Twitter, where Big B was seen wearing a heavy jacket and mirrored sunglasses. AB Sr nailed the casual look, donning stylish grey hair. Shweta Bachchan could not stop commenting on his picture. She replied, 'Daddy cool' with a smiley on his Instagram post.

      On his blog, Amitabh shared what it was like to shoot for 'Brahmastra'. He wrote, "Back in the forests of chilling work schedules .. work races on .. the tasks before us to complete in time and in work ethics, always a challenge in the creativity of film .. but regardless we build on .."

      Amitabh with Brahmastra team

      Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, 'Brahmastra' is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Set to be a fantasy trilogy, the movie is expected to hit the screens by summer 2020. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in the movie.

      Produced by Karan Johar, the film is about Shiva (Ranbir), a reluctant hero who is on a self-discovering journey. The updates of the film have been on top news ever since its title launch.

      Brahmastra

      Amitabh will next be seen in 'Chehre', a mystery-thriller slated for release in April 2020. It has been reported that the 'Pink' actor will be seen playing a lawyer again in 'Chehre'. 'Chehre' also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Emraan Hashmi.

