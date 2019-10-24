Amitabh Bachchan Lost 5 Kgs In Last Few Days; Says, ‘It Is So Fantastic’

Amitabh Bachchan was reported to have been admitted to a hospital a week ago for a liver issue. He had apparently been in the hospital for three days before the news surfaced. Now, Big B has lost almost 5 kgs in the last five days. The superstar took to his blog to write about his recent weight loss, which he thinks is fantastic.

He wrote, "They tell me there is a loss of weight since the last few days. True. It's almost 5 kgs, which is just so fantastic for me."

Although we aren't sure if the weight loss was due to his illness or his own efforts, Amitabh seemed super excited with it as he wrote, "A lightness in the step, a controlled and sparse diet and the hours of rest developed to the optimum. Many among the Ef (extended family) would be delighted with the news, that is if they genuine in their concern and care. But it is well known that that is a given and my regard and affection for them that advise, I do take them seriously."

He continued, ".. and then in a short burst of excited cheer a rather rapid run onto the set of KBC .. the imagery being smudged, because .. ahem .. I was just too fast for the lens." Amitabh immediately resumed his shoot for KBC after he was released from hospitalization.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 25 this year. He will also star in Gulabo Sitabo, which features Ayushmann Khurrana.

