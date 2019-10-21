Amitabh Bachchan Makes A Heartfelt Apology To His Fans For Not Greeting Them On Sunday

Amitabh Bachchan is known to care for his fans, and show them love in whatever ways he can. Every Sunday, his fans throng outside his house to catch a glimpse of him. Big B makes sure to come out of his house every Sunday, to meet thousands of fans who will be gathered.

But this Sunday, Amitabh could not keep up the tradition, and he took to his Twitter to make a heartfelt apology to all those who had waited. Sharing pictures of the crowd on Twitter, Amitabh wrote, "T 3524 - I convalesce .. but they still come for the Sunday meet .. my apologies .. could not come out .." (sic)

T 3524 - I convalesce .. but they still come for the Sunday meet .. my apologies .. could not come out ..🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/qXx3uonlWL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 20, 2019

News had broken out on the internet that Amitabh had been hospitalized for three days due to a liver problem. Reportedly, he was rushed to the hospital on October 15. But other reports claimed that he was in the hospital for a routine check-up.

Amitabh was unhappy with the encroachment on his privacy. In his blog, he urged news platforms to not break the code of professional documentation. He further wrote that ailments and medical conditions of an individual are confidential, and that it is exploitative and the attempted commerce is a social illegality. He pleaded for respect and understanding as all is not for sale in the world.

Amitabh was last seen in the mystery thriller Badla, starring alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film was directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

