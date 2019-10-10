Amitabh Bachchan On His Upcoming Birthday: Rituals Like Cake-Cutting Don’t Interest Me Anymore

Amitabh Bachchan is going to turn 77 tomorrow, on October 11, but the superstar says that the usual birthday rituals such as cake cutting don't interest him anymore. Amitabh has only one wish from his fans - that they pray for his good health so that his body can keep pace with his active spirit. Big B also got emotional about a tradition that his father used to follow on his birthday every year.

According to IANS, when Amitabh was asked about his birthday plans this year, he said, "What is there to celebrate? It's a day like any other. I'm grateful that I am still working, that my body is able to keep pace with my spirit." He also urged his well-wishers to pray for his good health.

Talking about a childhood birthday tradition in his family, Amitabh said that his father, the late Harivanshrai Bachchan used to compose and recite a poem specially for him, on his birthday. "It was a family tradition. But this tradition took an entirely new definition when, after my near-fatal accident in 1984 (when he nearly lost his life after a shooting accident on the set of Coolie), my father recited a birthday poem. It was like a new life for me. While reading the poem, my father broke down. It was the only time I've seen him like that," he said.

He further added, "My father's poetry is much-missed, as is my mother's excitement on that day. The annual ritual of cake-cutting no longer interests me. It has been replaced by a plate of dry fruits."

When asked if he has any unfulfilled wishes, Big B said that he has a lot of them. One thing is that he would like to learn to play the piano, another is that he would like to learn many languages. However, one wish which remain unfulfilled is his desire to have worked with Guru Dutt.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo.

