    Amitabh Bachchan Pays Off Loan Of 2100 Farmers From Bihar

    By Pti
    |

    Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he helped clearing outstanding loans of over two thousand farmers from Bihar. The 76-year-old actor took to his personal blog to share the news. Bachchan said he called on some of the farmers to his residence and donated the amount at the hands of his children Shweta and Abhishek.

    FIRST PICTURE! Deepika Padukone JOINS Ranveer Singh's 83 Squad

    "A promise made done. The farmers from Bihar who had outstanding loans, picked 2,100 of them, and paid off their amount with an OTS with the bank. Called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek," he wrote on his blog.

    amitabh-bachchan-pays-off-loan-of-2100-farmers-from-bihar

    The Badla star also said he was on his way to honour another promise he made to the martyr families of the Pulwama terror attack. "Now going to Janak to complete another promise... to give some monetary assist to the martyrs families, who sacrificed their lives at Pulwama..."

    Bachchan had earlier supported 1,398 farmers from Uttar Pradesh and 350 from Maharashtra by paying off their loans.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
