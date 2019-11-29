Amitabh Bachchan Planning To Quit Films? Superstar Drops A Hint By Saying 'I Must Retire'

Amitabh Bachchan wants to quit acting reveals his Retirement plan | FilmiBeat

In the year 1969, Amitabh Bachchan made his acting debut with 'Saat Hindustani' and since then, there's no looking back for this superstar. In a career spanning over glorious five decades, the actor has been a part of some of biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema and continues to redefine acting with every film of his.

However, the megastar's recent post of his blog might break the hearts of his fans and followers. Big B who is currently in Manali, shooting for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' wrote, "Tranquil .. essence of the freshness .. the winter feel, the purity hopefully of the air .. and a rest after 5am to now .. there is great humility and joy of felicitations en route .. the simplicity of the smaller town reigns supreme .. as does the generous hospitality .. we can never match their honesty and simplicity."

He further continued, ""thank you all those stop overs on the way here .. a ride of almost 12 hours by car on roads under repair and roads of great smoothness and finesse .. .. another new environ and another readjustment to room and its accoutrements.."

"I must retire .. the head is thinking something else and the fingers another .. its a message," concluded Sr. Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently completed 50 years in Indian cinema. His son Abhishek Bachchan had penned a heartfelt note for him which read, "Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you."

Speaking about films, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', Rufi Jaffery's 'Chehre', Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' and Nagaraj Manjule's 'Jhund' in the upcoming year.

Amitabh Bachchcan's Throwback Picture With Kareena Kapoor Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today!

Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Old Letter Penned By Abhishek Bachchan As A Kid!