Amitabh Bachchan Pulls Out Of An Event In UAE Citing Poor Health! Read Details

Amitabh Bachchan recently left his fans in UAE disappointed when he opted out of the Sharjah Book Fair owing to his ill-health. The event's management issued an official statement to inform everyone regarding the same.

The official handle of Sharjah Book Authority tweeted, "We regret to inform you that Amitabh Bachchan, will be unable to take part in #SIBF19, due to medical conditions that prevent him from travelling." (sic)

Check out the tweet here.

We regret to inform you that Amitabh Bachchan, will be unable to take part in #SIBF19, due to medical conditions that prevent him from travelling. pic.twitter.com/SSN3NoXbBh — Sharjah Book Authority (@SharjahBookAuth) October 30, 2019

Further, a statement from the book fair's management read that Amitabh Bachchan was "unable to fulfil his scheduled attendance at the book fair on October 30 at 5 p.m., owing to health issues, which make him unfit to undertake overseas travel". It also mentioned the Bollywood veteran's ailing health and his hospitalisation in Mumbai earlier this month, due to a liver problem.

"Bachchan sent his regards to the millions of fans who were eagerly anticipating to hear from him, in person, at the book fair. He expressed profound dismay for missing this opportunity to meet and address them," read the statement.

Meanwhile, Big B recently celebrated Diwali with his family and later took to his blog to share few gilmpses from the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the actor spent time with his family during Diwali, and shared celebration pictures on his blog. The megastar even threw a lavish Diwali bash which was attended by several big names from the industry.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra', Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nagraj Manjule's 'Jhund' and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre'.

(Inputs from IANS)

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Pictures With Aaradhya After Being Discharged From Hospital!