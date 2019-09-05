Amitabh Bachchan RAN To Waheeda Rehman With Her Juttis When She Was Shooting Bare Feet In A Desert!

Amitabh Bachchan is a legend and a megastar in the Hindi film industry. It is very endearing that he also has stars within the industry whom he worships. Amitabh recently opened up that he has two idols in his life - Dilip Kumar and Waheeda Rehman. Once, while working on a film with Waheeda, Amitabh was so concerned that she was shooting in a desert barefoot, that when a break was announced, he ran to her with her sandals. Read on!

As reported by IANS, Amitabh opened up about the sweet thing he did for Waheeda Rehman when they got to work together for the first time.

"The first time I got an opportunity to work with her (was) in the movie Reshma Aur Shera. During the shoot, there was a sequence where Sunil Dutt and Waheeda ji had to sit bare feet in the desert, where it was impossible to stand in the sand with our shoes, because of the high temperature. I was so worried about how Waheeda ji was managing to shoot in such an extreme conditions, and too without footwear. So, as soon as the director announced a break, without wasting time, I took Waheeda ji's juttis and ran towards her. I can't even express how special the moment is to me," he said.

"I have two idols in my life -- Dilip Kumar ji and Waheeda Rehman. Waheeda Rehman has always been the most beautiful women to me till date. She is not only a great actor but also a great human being by her nature. For me Waheeda ji is a perfect example of the Indian woman. Waheeda ji has given huge and incredible contribution to our Bollywood Industry which cannot be expressed through words," he added.

Sharing an interesting fact about Waheeda Rehman, Amitabh said during a live call with the actress, "She has worked with three members of our family and has played the role of mother with all three of us. In 'Phagun' (1973), she played a mother to my wife (Jaya Bachchan), she was Abhishek's mother in 'Om Jai Jagadish' (2002), and she worked with me in 'Trishul' (1978)."

To this, Waheeda replied, "It feels happy and ajeeb (weird) at the same time. If it continues this way, perhaps I will play mother or grandmother to Abhishek's kids someday!"

Isn't that absolutely sweet?

