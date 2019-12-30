Amitabh Bachchan Reacted Like This On Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award!

Amitabh Bachchan received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award | FilmiBeat

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan had skipped the National Awards ceremony this year where he was supposed to be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award owing to his ill-health. On Sunday, a special ceremony was held at Rashtapati Bhavan where the Brahmastra actor was bestowed with the honour by President Ram Nath Kovind.

While collecting his award, Sr. Bachchan quipped that initially when he was announced as 2018's honouree he was doubtful if it was an "indication" for him to sit at home.

The star said, "When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years? There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work. I just wanted some clarification on this.

He further added, "God has been kind, there have been blessings of my parents, the support of the filmmakers, producers, co-actors from the industry, but I'm most indebted to the love and constant encouragement by the Indian audience. That's the reason I'm standing here. I accept this award with utmost humility and gratitude."

Meanwhile, the veteran actor also thanked the government, the Information & Broadcasting ministry and the jury members of the National Film Awards for naming him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient.

Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya and son Abhishek too attended the felicitation ceremony to cheer for the superstar. Here's a picture of them sitting in the audience.

Also, check out this adorable click where Big B is all smiles after attending the award function and is seen posing with wife Jaya and son Abhishek.

For those who ain't aware, Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest award of Indian cinema. The awardees receive a Golden Lotus and cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking about films, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Nagraj Manjule's Jhund.

