Amitabh Bachchan Requests Producers To Release Shoebite; Says 'It's A Great Story'

Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar had teamed up for a movie called Shoebite. However, the film is yet to see the theatrical release. Recently, Big B once again requested the makers to sort their differences and release in the canned film saying that it's a great story.

The superstar tweeted, "please please please .. its a great story !!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏." Check out his tweet here-

please please please .. its a great story !!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/RVckBziCB4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 26, 2019

Last year too, the actor had requested the makers to release the film with this tweet, "YES .. utv & Disney .. put aside the internal debate, issues, or personal view points and give this labour of love from Shoojit Sircar a chance for others to appreciate this novel story and film ..PLEASE."

Sharing two posters from the film, he had further written, "PLEASE .. PLEASE ... PLEASE .. Utv & Disney , or whoever else has it .. Warners , whoever .. JUST RELEASE THIS FILM .. !! lot of hard labour been put in ..🙏🙏 don't KILL creativity !!"

Later in an interview with Indian Express, director had said, "I am also ready to sell my home and pay them to release the film.. purely for Mr Bachchan, my crew and technicians. Mr Bachchan and I have been pleading.. I think Ronnie Screwwala should come forward and resolve it for us as he was the producer and the presenter of the film."

For those who ain't aware, Shoebite is based on M Night Shyamalan's 1992 script Labor of Love. The film revolves around Sr. Bachchan's character of John Pereira, a sexagenarian who sets out on a journey of self-discovery after his wife falls into a coma.

