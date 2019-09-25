Amitabh Bachchan's Touching Message On Winning The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Bollywood celebrities lauded Amitabh Bachchan after it was announced that the veteran actor was adjudged the winner of this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. Amitabh tweeted a picture of himself and shared his thoughts on the announcement.

"There is a paucity of words searching a response.. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude. What really resides in the mind shall never be known...and may it never....gratitude and express of immense humbleness..bear supreme today...and love," he wrote. (sic) View the tweet below.

T 3298 - There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..

I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude ..



कृतज्ञ हूँ मैं , परिपूर्ण , आभार और धन्यवाद ... मैं केवल एक विनयपूर्ण , विनम्र अमिताभ बच्चन हूँ pic.twitter.com/ESfV7ms6fZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 24 September 2019

In his entertainment career, Amitabh has won four National Film awards for Agneepath, Black, Paa and Piku. He is also the recipient of the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. In 2007, the Government of France also honoured him with its highest civilian award, Legion of Honour.

His 50-year journey in the entertainment industry started with Saat Hindustani in 1969. He was last seen on the big screens in Badla, where he shared screen space with Taapsee Pannu. The Pink actor is currently busy hosting the 11th season of his popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

He recently wrapped up shooting for Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' in Lucknow. The movie also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. Other than Gulabo Sitabo, he also has Rumi Jaffery's Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi; in Ayan Mukerji's adventure fantasy-drama Brahmastra, he will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

Union Minister Prakash Javadeker announced Big B winning the Dadasaheb Phalke award. He took to Twitter and wrote, "The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him." (sic) Check out his tweet here.

The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.@narendramodi @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/obzObHsbLk — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) 24 September 2019

FilmiBeat joins scores of fans and wellwishers in wishing the one and only Amitabh Bachchan. What do you think of this latest honour? Let us know in the comments below.