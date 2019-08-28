Amitabh Bachchan Says Abhishek And Shweta Will Get Equal Shares Of His Assets

Abhishek Bachchan ही नहीं होंगे Amitabh Bachchan की Property के हकदार ? | FilmiBeat

In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, actor Amitabh Bachchan strongly stated that both his children, son Abhishek and daughter Shweta, will get an equal share of his assets after he dies. This is not the first time that the actor openly advocated for treating girl children equally.

The actor had also taken to Twitter once and wrote, "When I die, the assets I shall leave behind shall be shared equally between my daughter and my son." It is to be noted that Amitabh Bachchan is a UN ambassador for girl children, and has also campaigned for PM Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.

According to reports on The Richest, the actor has a net worth of over $400 million (Rs 28,66,16,00,000). While his son Abhishek is married to actor Aishwarya Rai, his daughter Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda.

Amitabh often takes to social media and encourages women and speaks about female empowerment. He also shares pictures and achievements of his daughter and granddaughters very often. He had also shared his letter to his daughter and granddaughter Aaradhya and Navya, urging them to follow their hearts. He advised them not to 'live in the shadows of people's judgement' and to make their own choices.

He stated, "Don't let anyone make you believe that the length of your skirt is a measure of your character. Don't let anyone's opinion of who you should be friends with dictate who you will be friends with. Don't get married for any other reason other than you want to get married."

He added, "This may be a difficult, difficult world to be a woman. But I believe that it is women like you that will change that. It may not be easy, setting your own boundaries, making your own choices, rising above people's judgement. But you, you can set an example for women everywhere."