English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Amitabh Bachchan Says Abhishek And Shweta Will Get Equal Shares Of His Assets

    By
    |
    Abhishek Bachchan ही नहीं होंगे Amitabh Bachchan की Property के हकदार ? | FilmiBeat

    In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, actor Amitabh Bachchan strongly stated that both his children, son Abhishek and daughter Shweta, will get an equal share of his assets after he dies. This is not the first time that the actor openly advocated for treating girl children equally.

    Amitabh Bachchan Says Abhishek And Shweta Will Get Equal Shares Of His Assets

    The actor had also taken to Twitter once and wrote, "When I die, the assets I shall leave behind shall be shared equally between my daughter and my son." It is to be noted that Amitabh Bachchan is a UN ambassador for girl children, and has also campaigned for PM Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.

    According to reports on The Richest, the actor has a net worth of over $400 million (Rs 28,66,16,00,000). While his son Abhishek is married to actor Aishwarya Rai, his daughter Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda.

    Amitabh often takes to social media and encourages women and speaks about female empowerment. He also shares pictures and achievements of his daughter and granddaughters very often. He had also shared his letter to his daughter and granddaughter Aaradhya and Navya, urging them to follow their hearts. He advised them not to 'live in the shadows of people's judgement' and to make their own choices.

    He stated, "Don't let anyone make you believe that the length of your skirt is a measure of your character. Don't let anyone's opinion of who you should be friends with dictate who you will be friends with. Don't get married for any other reason other than you want to get married."

    He added, "This may be a difficult, difficult world to be a woman. But I believe that it is women like you that will change that. It may not be easy, setting your own boundaries, making your own choices, rising above people's judgement. But you, you can set an example for women everywhere."

    More AMITABH BACHCHAN News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue