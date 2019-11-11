    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Amitabh Bachchan Says His Body is Giving A Signal To Slow Down

      By
      |

      Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog post and gave an update about his health. He also expressed his regret for not being able to attend the ongoing Kolkata International Film Festival. In the post, he wrote, "the left overs of incidents from the times of DON and the cracks and breaks now playing up .. and placing themselves in important avenues which restrict movement .. at times of this it may be of interest too .. to the body , but not the mind .." (sic)

      Amitabh Bachchan Says His Body is Giving A Signal To Slow Down

      He also attached a photo of himself lounging on what looks like a makeshift hospital bed, watching an English Premier League match on his television. See the photo for yourself here:

      On November 7, the actor informed on his blog that his doctors have advised him to take time off work. He wrote, "The tunnel at the NSSH... indeed several tunnels and some more probing with the meter in hand that sonographs.. a few on the side injectables .. at various locations on this mine field of a body.. some venus strips punctured and the fluids dripped in.. a few hard core instructions to follow.. and back to the grind, despite the stethoscope dressed messengers from heaven giving strong warnings of work cut off.. or else (sic)."

      Earlier, Big B was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on October 15 and got discharged on October 18.

      Shortly after getting discharged, Amitabh took part in the Sharjah Book Fair. According to a statement from the event's management, "Amitabh was unable to fulfil his scheduled attendance at the book fair on October 30 at 5 p.m., owing to health issues, which make him unfit to undertake overseas travel."

      On the work front, Bachchan has a handful of movies lined up including Jhund, Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo and Brahmastra besides his TV show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

      ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Doctors Advise Him To Take Time Off Work

      Read more about: amitabh bachchan
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue