Amitabh Bachchan: I Will Fight Discrimination Against Women For As Long As I’m Alive

Amitabh Bachchan Spreads Awareness About Hepatitis B

Amitabh Bachchan launched a national campaign to combat Hepatitis B yesterday, along with Maharashtra's PWD Minister, Eknath Shinde. Talking about the campaign, Amitabh said, "I was interested in this great campaign that the government of India and other associations including the World Health Organisation (WHO) have put into practice. My family doctor and his other doctor friends visited me and made me aware of that... how very little is known about it,"

He Feels It Is His Duty To Create Awareness About It

"I immediately agreed in whatever way I could. There were two things that attracted me, first thing was dissemination of information about Hepatitis B. Most people aren't aware of this disease but it is a life threatening one so, I felt it's my duty as a citizen of India to create awareness about it," he added.

He Was Hurt When He Came Across Stories Of Discrimination Against Women

Amitabh was deeply hurt when he came across stories of women being discriminated against in their own homes because they were suffering from Hepatitis B. "Second thing that surprised and hurt me was that the factor of discrimination particularly to women... it's really unfortunate that I have come across such stories where married women are thrown out of their house because they are suffering from Hepatitis B.

On An Emotional Note

On a very emotional note he said, "Women are half of the power of the country. They are the strength of our country so, they must be treated with respect and dignity that they deserve. If we begin to discriminate them, just because they are suffering from a particular disease, then it is not acceptable and I will fight for this as long as I am alive."

He Concluded..

"Today, I am free from tuberculosis because it was diagnosed and treated at the right time so, I feel we must pay a lot of attention to the process of detections of these diseases because if they are detected on time, then there is a cure and I am an example of that."