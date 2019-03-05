Amitabh Bachchan Sells His Rolls Royce Phantom, A Gift From Vidhu Vinod Chopra Worth 3.5 Crores

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly sold his Rolls Royce Phantom, which was gifted by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra in 2007 after the two worked in the movie Eklavya: The Royal Guard and the price of the luxury car at that time was pegged to be around Rs 3.5 crores. Big B has reportedly sold the Rolls Royce Phantom to a top businessman from Mysore.

Amitabh Bachchan loves fancy cars and owns luxurious brands such as Mercedez S-Class, Range Rover, Bentley GT, Porsche Cayman, Audi A8L, Toyota Land Cruiser LC200, Mercedes-Maybach S500, Toyota Camry, Mini Cooper and a Lexus SUV. The Lexus SUV is the most expensive car in his collection and is worth a whopping Rs 2.32 crore.

The Rolls Royce Phantom was released in 2003 and was discontinued in 2017. A total of 10,000 cars were produced and sold and is no longer available in the market. Also, the thing to be noted is that Amitabh Bachchan loves his cars so much that he was spotted driving them in the city limits and outskirts all by himself and not a chauffeur. He used the Rolls Royce Phantom for most of his daily commute.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Badla which will hit the theatres on March 8, 2019. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles and is directed Sujoy Ghosh and co-produced by Gauri Khan.

