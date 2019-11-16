Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Old Letter Penned By Abhishek Bachchan As A Kid!

Abhishek Bachchan's Handwritten Letter For Papa Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter page to share this piece of nostalgia and wrote, "Abhishek in his glory .. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule .. Pooth sapooth toh kyun dhan sanchaye, pooth kapooth toh kyun dhan sanchaye." (sic)

This Is So Cute!

In the letter, a young Abhishek Bachchan addresses his father as 'Darling Papa' and writes how he is "praying for your smile" and how God is "hearing our prayers". He also assures Sr. Bachchan that he shouldn't worry as his mother, his sister Shweta and their home. Towards the end of the letter, the 'Guru' actor even adds that he is naughty sometimes.

Abhishek's Letter Won The Hearts Of Netizens

A user tweeted, "A very affectionate letter from a Child to his father.." while another dropped a comment, "Will take care of mamma, Shweta didi and the house.... rulaoge kya @juniorbachchan?""Fabulous cursive writing," read another comment.

On The Film Front

Amitabh Bachchan has a string of interesting films coming up next. This includes Emraan Hashmi's Chehre, Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', Nagraj Manjule's 'Jhund' and Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.