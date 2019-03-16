New Zealand Mosque Attack: Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor & Others Condemn The Ghastly Act

Amitabh Bachchan

"T 3119 - .. we live in difficult times .. sad and terrifying .. prayers."

Abhishek Bachchan

"Deepest condolences to the victims and their families of this terrible attack in New Zealand. Just terrible news."

Sonam Kapoor

"I'm so sorry New Zealand for what happened. I'm so sorry to the Muslim community for all the bigotry and hate you all are facing. I'm so sorry and so very heartbroken for all of you."

Richa Chadha

"Social media. Violence. Validation. Mental health. Terrorise. Xenophobia. Hate. Bloodlust. Very sad. What a tragic day... #NewZealandMosqueAttack."

Athiya Shetty

"Such a sad day. So heartbreaking to think that we live in such a cruel world. My thoughts and prayers to all those who lost people they love. #NewZealandMosqueAttack."

Preity Zinta

"Deeply shocked and saddened by this cowardly act of violence in Christchurch. My heart goes out to all the families affected by this tragedy May god give peace to the souls of the departed & strength to their families left behind. R.I.P."