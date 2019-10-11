Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Their Birthday Wishes With A Heartfelt Note; Check It Out Here!

It's celebration time for all Amitabh Bachchan fans as the megastar celebrates his 77th birthday today. Fans have been wishing him and sharing their fond memories about him on social media. In fact, they have been trending "#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan" on social media platforms.

The overwhelmed star took to his Twitter page to thank all the fans for showering him with love and birthday wishes. Bachchan Sr. tweeted, "My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you .." (sic)

T 3314 - My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you ..🙏☘🌹💗⚘ .. अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद 🌻 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2019

Meanwhile, his daughter Shweta Bachchan penned a sweet note for her daddy dearest and posted, " When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly." (sic)

Farhan Akhtar too wished the 'Shehenshah' of Bollywood on social media and wrote, "Happy birthday Amit uncle. @SrBachchan.. lots of love." (sic).

Neha Dhupia wished Big B on her Twitter page, "#happybirthday to the one and only.. @SrBachchan

sir ... ❤️." (sic)

"Heres wishing a very happy birthday to the man who has inspired a generation of actors with his skill, grace and panache! Lots of love & good health amitji @SrBachchan !#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan," wrote Suniel Shetty.

Heres wishing a very happy birthday to the man who has inspired a generation of actors with his skill, grace and panache! Lots of love & good health amitji @SrBachchan!#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/j7wuSjJ4Vf — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Big B brushed off his birthday as just another day while speaking with IANS, "What is there to celebrate? It's a day like any other. I'm grateful that I still working, that my body is able to keep pace with my spirit." He also revealed that he has no interest in cutting a cake anymore. "It has been replaced by a plate of dry fruits," the superstar added.

