    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans For Their Birthday Wishes With A Heartfelt Note; Check It Out Here!

      By
      |

      It's celebration time for all Amitabh Bachchan fans as the megastar celebrates his 77th birthday today. Fans have been wishing him and sharing their fond memories about him on social media. In fact, they have been trending "#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan" on social media platforms.

      bigb

      The overwhelmed star took to his Twitter page to thank all the fans for showering him with love and birthday wishes. Bachchan Sr. tweeted, "My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you .." (sic)

      Have a look at his tweet here.

      Meanwhile, his daughter Shweta Bachchan penned a sweet note for her daddy dearest and posted, " When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly." (sic)

      Check out her Instagram post here.

      View this post on Instagram

      -When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly ♥️

      A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on Oct 10, 2019 at 12:13pm PDT

      Farhan Akhtar too wished the 'Shehenshah' of Bollywood on social media and wrote, "Happy birthday Amit uncle. @SrBachchan.. lots of love." (sic).

      Check out the tweet here.

      Neha Dhupia wished Big B on her Twitter page, "#happybirthday to the one and only.. @SrBachchan

      sir ... ❤️." (sic)

      "Heres wishing a very happy birthday to the man who has inspired a generation of actors with his skill, grace and panache! Lots of love & good health amitji @SrBachchan !#HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan," wrote Suniel Shetty.

      Meanwhile, Big B brushed off his birthday as just another day while speaking with IANS, "What is there to celebrate? It's a day like any other. I'm grateful that I still working, that my body is able to keep pace with my spirit." He also revealed that he has no interest in cutting a cake anymore. "It has been replaced by a plate of dry fruits," the superstar added.

      Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Guddi Could Have Been Big B-Jaya Bachchan's First Film Together!

      More AMITABH BACHCHAN News

      Read more about: amitabh bachchan
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue