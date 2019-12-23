Amitabh Bachchan To Be Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award On December 29

The National Film Awards was held today at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The award ceremony was attended by Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Keerthy Suresh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many other dignitaries from the film industry.

Unfortunately, Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan skipped the event owing to his ill-health. The actor was supposed to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the award ceremony. On Sunday, Big B shared that he would have to give the award ceremony a miss since he is down with fever and the doctors had advised him to avoid travelling.

Sr. Bachchan had tweeted, "Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets .."

According to the latest reports, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar revealed that the actor will now be receiving his Dadasaheb Phalke honour on December 29.

For those who ain't aware, the prestigious award is named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who is also known as the 'Father Of Indian Cinema'. Considered the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema, the award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000.

Speaking about work, Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming films include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Nagraj Manjule's Jhund.

