    Amitabh Bachchan To Play Himself In Vikram Gokhale's Marathi Film 'AB Ani CD'

    By Pti
    |

    Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to make a guest appearance in veteran actor-theatre personality Vikram Gokhale's upcoming Marathi film, directed and penned by Milind Lele. The 76-year-old actor will be playing himself in the film, titled "AB Ani CD", the makers of the movie said.

    Ranbir Or Salman? Katrina Reacts To With Whom Does She Enjoys The Most On Film Set!

    "Bachchan sir is playing himself in the film. He will be seen as a megastar and the role is about 15-minutes-long," producer Akshay Bardapurkar told PTI. Bardapurkar said it was Gokhale who recommended Bachchan's name for the film. "We narrated the story to Mr Gokhale first and it was him who suggested that Mr Bachchan would be suitable for a role like this (of an star).

    amitabh-bachchan-to-play-himself-in-marathi-film-ab-ani-cd

    "He made the call to him and that's when we went and met Bachchan sir and he immediately agreed to be a part of our film," he added.

    In the film, Bachchan and Gokhale will be seen as childhood friends. "They both start their journey together. Bachchan sir and Ghokale sir are school friends and they meet almost after 70 years for a birthday party," Akshay added.

    Talking about the film's title, Bardapurkar said, "AB stands for Amitabh Bachchan and CD for Gokhale's character, who is called Chandrakant Deshpande."

    The upcoming family-comedy drama will release in December this year. Bachchan and Gokhale, 78, have previously featured together in cult films like Agneepath and Khuda Gawah.

    Bachchan, who started shooting for "AB Ani CD" on Tuesday, is also working on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra, Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule's Hindi directorial debut Jhund, a family comedy titled Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana; and thriller Chehre with Emraan Hashmi.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 15:01 [IST]
