Amitabh Bachchan To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award; ‘He Is A Bonafide Rockstar,’ Tweets KJo!

Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award | FilmiBeat

Bollywood's legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan is to be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information & Broadcasting took to his Twitter to announce the news. Amitabh was 'unanimously selected' for India's highest award for cinema.

Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "The legend Amitabh Bachchan, who entertained and inspired for two generations, has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him," (sic).

Amitabh has starred in numerous critically and commercially successful films in the Hindi film industry, and today stands tall as one of India's most celebrated actors. Big B, as he is fondly known, established himself in the industry with some of his earlier films such as Deewar, Zanjeer, and Sholay. Off late, he was lauded for his performances in films like Piku, Pink, Te3n, and many others.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was one of the first to tweet congratulations to Amitabh. He wrote, "The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan," (sic).

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "There is no mention of Indian cinema without this Legend! He has redefined cinema with every role & deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations @SrBachchan!" (sic)

Big B's 'proud son' Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Overjoyed and so, so proud! #ProudSon" (sic).

Shweta Nanda Bachchan took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo of Amitabh, and wrote, "Whose your Dada (Saheb Phalke) ?

Uncontainable excitement, pride, tears, and general hysteria!!! Congratulations Papa ♥️" (sic).

Bollywood's popular playback singer, Asha Bhonsle tweeted, "As a Dadasaheb Phalke Award Jury Member, I am pleased to congratulate Shri. Amitabh Bachchanji on his getting this Prestigious Award" (sic).

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "No one deserves this more!!!! @SrBachchan Sir, heartiest congratulations!!!! Am thrilled to bits!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward -this is an honour for every #AmitabhBachchan Fan including me - Thank you @PrakashJavdekar ji" (sic).

Amitabh has previously been honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. In 2007, the Government of France honoured him with its highest civilian honour, the Knight of the Legion of Honour.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The film is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2020.

