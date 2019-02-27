English
    Amitabh Bachchan Tweets 118 Indian Flags To Laud IAF's Surgical Strike 2 On Pakistan's Terror Camps

    It was a moment of pride for every Indian yesterday when the Indian Air Force avenged the Pulwama Terror attacks by dropping about 1,000 kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps and slaining many terrorists.

    Soon, several celebrities from Bollywood took to their Twitter page to salute the bravery of the Indian Air Force. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his love for the nation in an interesting way. The actor posted 118 Indian flags in his tweet to laud the IAF's bravery and courage.

    Like Sr. Bachchan, Kriti Sanon too took to Twitter and wrote, "Salute to the #IndianAirforce for striking the coward inhuman terrorists with such precision! It was high time we showed them that they cannot get away!! Jai Hind!! #IndiaStrikesBack."

    Her 'Luka Chuppi' co-star Kartik Aaryan posted, "A much needed action has been taken 👊🏻 Salute to #IndianAirForce जय हिन्द!"

    Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces 🇮🇳 🙏🏽." Karan Johar posted, "May the force always be with the #IndianAirforce and our supreme Intelligence....JAI HIND."

    Madhuri Dixit took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Extremely proud of our Indian Air Force. Salute to the #IndianAirForce. Jai Hind." 'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal too tweeted, "Salute to the #IndianAirForce and our Intelligence Department. #IndianStrikesBack . Jai Hind."

    For those who ain't aware, the nation was in a state of anger and grief after February 14 when CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama by a suicide bomber. The terror attack also had a major impact on Bollywood wherein Pakistan celebrities have been strictly banned from entering the Indian Entertainment Industry.

    Read more about: amitabh bachchan
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
