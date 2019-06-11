Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account HACKED; Hacker Posts Hateful Tweets To Slam India!

Hateful Tweets Posted From Big B's Hacked Account

The hackers even posted hateful tweets against India. One of them read, "The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid." The following tweet read: "We are waiting for your support."

The Damage

The pinned tweet on Big B's Twitter handle was posted by "Ayyldz Tim Turkish Cyber Army". It read, "This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyldz Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++."

If that wasn't enough, the hacker even posted two pictures of Imran Khan with a caption that read, "Love Imraan Khan" which was followed with emojis of Pakistan and Turkey. All the tweets have now been deleted from Big B's Twitter account.

The Mumbai Police Has Initiated Probe Into The Hacking

As per an ANI report, the PRO of Mumbai Police maintained that the matter is under investigation.

The PRO was quoted as saying, "We have informed our cyber unit and Maharashtra Cyber about the hacked Twitter account of Amitabh Bachchan. They are investigating the matter. Further updates awaited.

This Is Not The First Time

Before this, Shahid Kapoor's Twitter account had also fallen a victim to hacking and the tweet had a reference to how Alauddin Khilji's character was portrayed in his film 'Padmaavat'.