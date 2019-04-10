Amitabh Bachchan COMPLAINS About Badla's Success Being IGNORED; Producer SRK Has This To Say!

Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla which hit the big screens last month, opened to some rave reviews from the critics and impressed the audience as well. However it seems like Big B is upset with the fact that the film's box office success hasn't been publicised 'by neither the producer, nor the distributor, nor the line producer, or anyone else in the industry.

Last night, the megastar took to his Twitter page to complain about how the film's success has been ignored by the team and the industry in general. Soon, Shahrukh Khan who is the film's producer responded to Big B's tweet.

Is Big B Upset With Badla's Success Being Snubbed? Big B tweeted a box office report announcing that Badla had crossed the Rs 85 crore mark and wrote about Badla's 'silent' success by snubbed by the industry. His Tweet Says It All The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "About time someone started talking about this silent success !! Because neither the producer, nor the distributor, nor the on line producer, or any else in the Industry, in general, has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film Badla." This Is What Producer SRK Has To Say! Shahrukh Khan who produced Badla responded to Big B's tweet and wrote that the team was 'waiting for a party.' We Wonder How Big B Reacts To SRK's Tweet! King Khan tweeted, "Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko! We r waiting outside Jalsa every nite! (Sir we've been waiting for you to throw a party for everyone! We're waiting outside Jalsa every night!)."

Made on a budget of around Rs 10 crores, Sujoy Ghosh's revenge-thriller Badla is an official adaptation of Spanish film Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest). The film revolved around a defence lawyer Badal Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan) who is hired by Naina (Taapsee Pannu) to prove her innocence after being accused of murdering her paramour.

