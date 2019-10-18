Amitabh Bachchan Was Never Hospitalised: Reports

While reports on Amitabh Bachchan's hospitalisation was all over the internet for the past few days, new reports claim that he was never hospitalised. According to IANS, the Paa actor is hale and healthy and his shooting for the ongoing game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' will continue, as per schedule.

Earlier, reports surfaced claiming that Big B was not spotted on the sets of the game show. However, shooting for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' was not scheduled in the first place this week.

"There was no shoot scheduled for this week. There is already a bank for around one and a half weeks. The shoot will again resume on Tuesday as per the schedule," a source was quoted in IANS.

It was also added in the report that claims regarding Big B's ill health are not true. "He is fit and fine, hale and hearty. He is not in the hospital currently. It is nothing major or serious. He had gone for a regular check-up where someone spotted him and stories about him being admitted to the hospital started doing the rounds," the source added.

Apparently, there will be no shooting for Bachchan during Sundays. Since elections will be conducted on Monday (October 21) in Mumbai, there is no shoot scheduled. Thus, Big B will resume shooting from Tuesday.

Last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Amitabh Bachchan has also signed Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, based on a historic novel of the same name by noted Tamil author Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Many stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Mohan Babu, Keerthy Suresh and Amala Paul will be starring in the film. Produced by Lyca Productions, filming will commence soon and the majority of the film will be shot in Thailand.