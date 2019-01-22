English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Amitabh Bachchan: Without Balasaheb Thackeray, I Would Not Have Been Alive Today

    By
    |

    Amitabh Bachchan was invited as a special guest during the trailer launch of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray and the megastar opened up about his close friendship with the iconic leader and said that without him, he would not have been alive today. Big B walked down memory lane and talked about how Balasaheb Thackeray saved his life in 1982.

    When Amitabh Bachchan was seriously injured in Bengaluru during the shoot of Coolie in 1982, he was brought to Mumbai in a very critical condition. The stormy weather in Mumbai made it impossible to find an ambulance at the right time and it was Bal Thackeray that ensured a Shiv Sena ambulance was made available for the injured Amitabh Bachchan.

    Amitabh Bachchan Bal Thackeray

    Recalling the incident at the Trackeray trailer launch, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Balasaheb helped me when I needed it most. If it had not been for him, I would not have been alive today. We were very close to each other. I respect him a lot." Big B also shared a few more stories about his closeness and bonding with Bal Thackeray and remembered him fondly all throughout the trailer launch.

    Thackeray is a biopic on the life of Bal Thackeray and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the iconic leader. The movie is directed by Abhijit Panse and co-produced by Varsha Sanjay Raut and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2019.

    Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue