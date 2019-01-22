Amitabh Bachchan: Without Balasaheb Thackeray, I Would Not Have Been Alive Today

Amitabh Bachchan was invited as a special guest during the trailer launch of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray and the megastar opened up about his close friendship with the iconic leader and said that without him, he would not have been alive today. Big B walked down memory lane and talked about how Balasaheb Thackeray saved his life in 1982.

When Amitabh Bachchan was seriously injured in Bengaluru during the shoot of Coolie in 1982, he was brought to Mumbai in a very critical condition. The stormy weather in Mumbai made it impossible to find an ambulance at the right time and it was Bal Thackeray that ensured a Shiv Sena ambulance was made available for the injured Amitabh Bachchan.

Recalling the incident at the Trackeray trailer launch, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Balasaheb helped me when I needed it most. If it had not been for him, I would not have been alive today. We were very close to each other. I respect him a lot." Big B also shared a few more stories about his closeness and bonding with Bal Thackeray and remembered him fondly all throughout the trailer launch.

Thackeray is a biopic on the life of Bal Thackeray and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the iconic leader. The movie is directed by Abhijit Panse and co-produced by Varsha Sanjay Raut and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2019.

