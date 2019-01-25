English
    Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan, Anil Ambani Attend Kokilaben Hospital 'Decade Of Distinction' Event

    The Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) celebrated 10 years of redefining the healthcare services in India with the 'Decade of Distinction' event on Friday, January 25th, 2019. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan,  Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, Anshul Ambani and Anmol Ambani were at the celebrations.

    Kokilaben Ambani Arrives For The 'Decade Of Distinction'

    Kokilaben Ambani arrives for the celebration of the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital's ‘Decade of Distinction' event. She is escorted by Tina Ambani, the hospital's Chairperson, and Amitabh Bachchan.

    Amitabh, Jaya Ji And Tina Ambani In A Discussion

    Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani have a discussion with each other before the guests settle down for the event.

    The Guests Seated At The Celebration

    Guests Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Tina Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani, Anil Ambani, Anshul and Anmol Ambani can be seen seated at the event for the celebration of ten years of Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital.

    Tina Ambani Poses With Her Sons Anshul And Anmol

    Tina Ambani posed for pictures with her two son Anshul Ambani and Anmol Ambani. Tina looked beautiful in a red saree and a statement neck piece, while Anshul and Anmol sort of twinned in their formal avatars at the ‘Decade of Distinction' event at the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital.

    Tina Is The Chairperson Of The Hospital

    Tina Ambani, who is the chairperson of the hospital, spoke a few words about the ten year jourey of the hospital. She said, "In the past 10 years, we have committed ourselves to transforming healthcare in India by making it more accessible and building awareness to make people more proactive, rather than reactive about their health; employing the best technology and treatment protocols in the world; and striving to create an ecosystem of inclusion by working together with other likeminded organisations. On this milestone, we reiterate our determination to extend our embrace of care and compassion, strive harder and aim higher to give Indians the healthcare they truly deserve."

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 23:11 [IST]
