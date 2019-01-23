Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Javed Akhtar Arrive At Sameer Anjaan’s Daughter’s Wedding

English
    Lyricist Sameer Anjaan's daughter Suchita Pandey tied the knot today and many Bollywood celebs arrived to grace the occasion. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan attended the wedding of Sameer Anjaan's daughter, and can be seen being respectfully received by the host at the wedding. Anil Kapoor, Jeetendra, Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik and others also attended the wedding. See pictures!

    Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan Grace Sameer Anjaan's Daughter's Wedding

    Amitab Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan attended lyricist Sameer Anjaan's daughter wedding on Tuesday night. The first couple of Bollywood looked truly graceful at the event. Jaya ji looked regal in a red silk saree whereas the mega star Amitabh Bachchan looked commanding in a white kurta pyjama over which he wore a navy blue coat.

    They Received A Warm Welcome

    Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were received respectfully by the host Sameer Anjaan. The lyricist shared a warm hug with Amitabh and bent down to touch Jaya ji's feet when the two arrived.

    Anil Kapoor Opted A Casual Look

    Anil Kapoor graced the occasion of Sameer Anjaan's daughter's wedding. The ‘jhakaas' star opted a casual look for the event, wearing a white t-shirt, blue denims, and a blue zip-up hoodie.

    The Bride & Groom's Family Picture

    The newlyweds looked beautiful as they posed for pictures with Sameer Anjaan, and his wife Anita Pandey.

    Javed Ji Wore A Traditional Outfit

    Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar arrived to bless Sameer Anjaan's daughter on the occasion of her wedding. Javed ji donned an ethnic look, wearing a silk red kurta, and a Nehru vest coat over it.

    Anu Malik & His Wife Were Present

    Anu Malik and his wife Anju Anu Malik arrived together for the wedding. Anu Malik wore a navy blue suit whereas his wife Anju ji wore a crème coloured kurta teaming it up with a matching skirt. Anu Malik has not been making many appearances off late and had even stepped down from the jury panel of Indian Idol after sexual harassment allegations were made against him by numerous women from the industry.

    Jeetendra Arrives

    Veteran actor Jeetendra ji arrived for the wedding. He sported a navy blue turtleneck and a black blazer at the occasion.

    Alka Yagnik Looks Elegant

    Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik also attended the wedding. She looked elegant in a silver saree.

    Shaan Graced The Occasion

    Multi-lingual playback singer Shaan graced the occasion. He donned a contemporary ethnic look for the wedding.

    Sonu Nigam Smiled For The Cameras

    Sonu Nigam looked dapper in a maroon suit at the wedding of Sameer Anjaan's daughter.

