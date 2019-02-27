English
    Amrita Puri: Excited To Be Paired Up With Rajkummar Rao Again

    Actor Amrita Puri says collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for Mental Hai Kya after Kai Po Che felt like homecoming. The actor will be seen in the upcoming Kangana Ranaut starrer, penned by Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon.

    "I've worked with Raj before in 'Kai Po Che' so I was so excited to be paired up with him again. It just felt like home coming. We had a great rapport earlier and had the same again in 'Mental Hai Kya'. I've always admired Kangana's work as well," Amrita told PTI.

    The actor was recently seen in Four More Shots Please and next stars in Amazon's Made In Heaven. "This is a fun time for me because whatever I shot last year, it's coming out together. 'Made in heaven', 'Four More Shots',
    'Mental Hai Kya' are all very different stories. You'll see me in a variety of roles," she says.

    Amrita, who made her debut in 2010 with Aisha, believes opportunities for strong women roles are few in the industry. "You have to try and find a way around. You've to look for different mediums, ways you can express yourself. It's not that there aren't opportunities. But the opportunities aren't enough.

    "Even when you look at the mainstream Hindi films, there are too few Vidya Balans, or anyone else, who is heading that stream of films."

    The actor says she does not look for the quality of her role rather than its length. "I react to good scripts. But I genuinely look for the quality of the role. What is it that you are saying, how important is your role as far as the story goes and of course this involved in making it?"

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
