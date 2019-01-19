English
    Amrita Rao On Choosing To Work In Thackeray: Meena Tai's Character Fell Into My Lap

    Actress Amrita Rao is set to make a comeback on the silver screen after a long hiatus. Amrita will be playing the lead opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Thackeray. Amrita will essay the role of Meena Tai Thackeray, wife of Balasaheb Thackeray. In a recent interview, Amrita Rao talked about how she did not choose the film, rather the character fell into her lap. Read on!

    'I Did Not Choose This Film'

    In an interview with Bollywood Life, Amrita Rao said, "I didn't choose this (film). Meena Tai's character fell into my lap. One fine day, I got a call from Sanjay Raut's office saying the director will come and meet and I was given a narration. Soon after, before I could open my mouth, the director just closed the script on me and said, ‘I'm taking it for granted. You are our Meena Tai.'"

    Amrita Had No Reference Point To Prep For The Role

    On prepping for the role which had a limited reference point, Amrita said, "I had no reference point for Meena Tai. Even Sanjay Raut and Udhhav Thackeray ji tried to dig in the old videotapes but there was none. My only reference was the limited photographs and a rare Marathi interview where Bala Saheb's daughter described her traits."

    Working With Nawaz Was A Smooth Ride For Her

    Amrita described working with Nawaz as a nice and smooth journey. "There is a lot to learn from Nawaz. I don't know what is the method to his madness because he is new every time I see him. When he steps out, he comes thoroughly prepared. There is no confusion, no waste of time and so professional and very secure as an actor. It was a nice and smooth journey working with him," she said

    Amrita Will Be Seen On The Big Screen After So Long

    Amrita will be back on the big screen after a long hiatus. When quizzed about the break, she said, "I started so young and I have given quite a few years to the industry. Most actresses by now would have been asked to pack their bags and leave."

    "There were a lot of moments where I found myself taking a sigh and letting go some big offers because I knew I was not comfortable with the intimate scenes that were a part of the character's journey in the film."

    Directed by Abhijit Panse, Thackeray will see Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role. Thackeray is scheduled for release on January 25th, 2019.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 4:19 [IST]
