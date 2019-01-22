NEPOTISM! Amrita Rao Reveals How She Was Once Replaced By A Star-kid In A Very UNDIGNIFIED Manner

Amrita Was Indeed Hurt By The Move

"I don't mind if that happens, It's okay, its natural, but I at least wished that the director had the decency to convey it to me gracefully, that for certain reasons we had to change the plan.

What hurts you or puts you off is that they do it in an undignified manner."

Amrita On Not Having Any Godfather Or Sugar Daddies

Amrita says, "When you look back you always feel that ‘oh I could have done better'', that's a very natural thing, but I guess for somebody who didn't come from a film background who didn't have godfather, no sugar daddies."

She Further Adds...

"I used to always wish to have some senior actor or actress who could give me an insight of this industry on how to be, how to decline a film so that you don't hurt fragile egos, there is so much that I learned in my journey which I wish I knew before."

Amrita On #MeToo

"Kudos to Tanushree Dutta who actually flagged off the MeToo Movement in India, she gave a lot of strength to women who were quiet and scared to speak up, they were still bottled in their experience.

I really appreciate her. Secondly, it's great that this fear psychosis is now around, if you mess around, you will be tarnished for life on the internet. And that is why a lot of men have put their act together."

Amrita Further Adds...

"Now they are scared to be frivolous and flirtatious even on phone chats with women, I think that's so good. The reason why women were targeted is because we live in a society where victims were made to feel like it was their fault and #MeToo has really changed that".