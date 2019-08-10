Amrita Rao Would Love To Be Part Of 'Satte Pe Satta' Remake; Is Farah Khan Listening?

Ever since Farah Khan announced that she is teaming up with Rohit Shetty for a masala entertainer, various speculations have been doing the rounds. Reports suggest that their collaboration will be a remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini's superhit film, 'Satte Pe Satta'.

It was also speculated that Hrithik Roshan would be reprising Big B's role from the original movie. When the 'Super 30' actor was asked about it, the superstar refrained from confirming the news. Deepika Padukone's name also did the rounds when it came to the leading lady of the movie.

Amidst these speculations, Amrita Rao recently expressed her wish to be a part of 'Satte Pe Satta' remake. The actress had previously teamed up with Farah Khan for 'Main Hoon Naa'.

While interacting with media at a recent event, Amrita said, "I would love to work with Farah (Khan) again. In fact, I would like to work with all the directors I have worked in the past because they are such amazing directors. But when it comes to saying yes to a movie, I have always gone by my first instinct and my first reaction to the script. After that, I have certain comfort parameters that I stick by.

She further added, 'Satte Pe Satta' is a fabulous film. It's almost like "The Sound Of Music" of Hindi cinema. I would love to be a part of a film like that."

Amrita made her debut in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishq'. Recently, it was reported that the makers are planning a sequel to it.

When the actress was asked about her thoughts on the film getting a sequel, she said, "'Ishq Vishk' is such an emotional film for me. I found my place in the film fraternity thanks to that film. I am very excited for 'Ishq Vishq 2' because I know that audience loved the first film," she said.

Speaking about who could step into her shoes, Amrita said, "I think Sara Ali Khan could be the new-age Payal (the character she played in 'Ishq Vishq'). She has that charm, innocence and yet that x-factor and spunk so, she would be a good choice for role of Payal.

She further added, "As far as playing Shahid's (Kapoor) role is concerned, I feel Ishaan (Khatter) would be a good choice. I don't see anybody else in Shahid's place except for Ishaan. I think they will make a good pair, too."

Amrita was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray'.

