 »   »   »  Amrita Singh ADVISES Sara Ali Khan Not To Text Kartik Aaryan Unless He Asks Her Out On A Date!

Ever since Sara Ali Khan revealed on Koffee With Karan that she would like to date Kartik Aaryan, the duo have become a hot topic of discussion everywhere. The 'Simmba' actress has been saying that she is waiting for him to ask her out on a date. On the other hand, Kartik reacted by phone number and address during media interactions.
But now, Sara has left all her fans confused by revealing she will not message Kartik on Instagram because her mom Amrita Singh advised against it.
Sara Refuses To Message Kartik Aaryan
In a recent interview with Box Office India, Sara was advised that she should message Kartik Aaryan on Instagram, but the actress refused.
The Reason For Sara's Refusal Is Her Mom Amrita Singh
The actress said, "No, no, no...how much! I have said it everywhere. Itna bhi desparate nahi. Mom said you must wait. So, I am waiting!"
This Is How Sara Would React If Kartik Asks Her Out On A Date
Later in the interview, when Sara played a game of ‘What If' and was asked what she would say to Kartik if and when he would ask her out on a date, she quipped, "Yes. Let's go! Now! We love coffee or we can watch a movie. Hi! Oh Wow! I can't believe it. Kaaaartik!"
Remember The Time When Ranveer Played A Matchmaker?
At a recent award function, Ranveer Singh played B-town's new matchmaker and made Sara meet his crush. He introduced them to each other and with a mischievous grin on his face, made a heart sign, winking and laughing, leaving both Kartik and Sara embarrassed.
But Hey, Looks Like There's A Twist
The grapevine is abuzz with whispers that something is brewing between Kartik and Ananya Panday after they were caught by the paparazzi on a date night. The two were even rang in the New Year together.
But, Kartik Denies Dating Ananya
Reacting to his link-up rumours with Ananya Panday, the actor said, "People say all sorts of things if we have lunch or dinner together. It was just one dinner. I find it strange to read such things about myself."
