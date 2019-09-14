English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Amy Jackson Flaunts Baby Bump As She Poses For Her Pregnancy Photoshoot; See Pictures!

    By
    |
    Amy Jackson flaunts her baby bump with her pregnant photographer; Check out | FilmiBeat

    Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with her fiance, George Panayiotou. If you follow the actress on social media, you would know that she has been regularly keeping her fans updated about her pregnancy. From posting pictures of her baby bump to sharing experience about how feels to be a would-be mom, Amy's social media feed is a treat for her fans.

    Recently, the '2.0' actress shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her pregnancy photoshoot. Check them out here.

    One For The Camera

    One For The Camera

    Amy is striking a gorgeous pose for the lens and it's a moment worth capturing! What do you guys think?

    All Laughs For The Frame

    All Laughs For The Frame

    In the second picture, the 'Singh Is Bliing' actress is seen flaunting her baby bump and is all smiles, while her photographer too strikes a similar pose. Amy captioned the pictures as, "WorkingMomsss #38weekspregnant | lights camera swollen ankles DUNGAREES AND BABYBUMPS."

    Amy's Viral Picture

    Amy's Viral Picture

    A few days ago, Amy had shared a picture from her pregnancy photoshoot where she was seen donning black thigh-high slit figure-hugging dress with black heels.

    A Baby Boy For Amy

    A Baby Boy For Amy

    The actress also recently hosted her baby shower and her dreamy pictures left everyone asking for more. She had captioned the pictures as, "The Baby Shower of Dreams by the fabulous @_alexandra_pisani & @corinthialondon team✨The most beautiful afternoon celebrating my Baby Boy with best friends and Family. He's one lucky boy to have so many amazing women in his life 💙 Thankyou for the STUNNING flower arrangements @byappointmentonlydesign ✨🌸 Feeling very blessed 🙏🏼 Memories to last a lifetime shot by @milliepilkingtonphotography" (sic)"

    Mom-to-be Amy Jackson Chills Like A Boss With Boyfriend George Panayiotou In A Pool!

    More AMY JACKSON News

    Read more about: amy jackson
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue