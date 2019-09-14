Amy Jackson Flaunts Baby Bump As She Poses For Her Pregnancy Photoshoot; See Pictures!

One For The Camera

Amy is striking a gorgeous pose for the lens and it's a moment worth capturing! What do you guys think?

All Laughs For The Frame

In the second picture, the 'Singh Is Bliing' actress is seen flaunting her baby bump and is all smiles, while her photographer too strikes a similar pose. Amy captioned the pictures as, "WorkingMomsss #38weekspregnant | lights camera swollen ankles DUNGAREES AND BABYBUMPS."

Amy's Viral Picture

A few days ago, Amy had shared a picture from her pregnancy photoshoot where she was seen donning black thigh-high slit figure-hugging dress with black heels.

A Baby Boy For Amy

The actress also recently hosted her baby shower and her dreamy pictures left everyone asking for more. She had captioned the pictures as, "The Baby Shower of Dreams by the fabulous @_alexandra_pisani & @corinthialondon team✨The most beautiful afternoon celebrating my Baby Boy with best friends and Family. He's one lucky boy to have so many amazing women in his life 💙 Thankyou for the STUNNING flower arrangements @byappointmentonlydesign ✨🌸 Feeling very blessed 🙏🏼 Memories to last a lifetime shot by @milliepilkingtonphotography" (sic)"