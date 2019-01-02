 »   »   »  Amy Jackson Gets Engaged To The Love Of Her Life George Panayiotou! View Pictures

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The year 2019 has surely started on a good note for 2.0 actress Amy Jackson as she's now officially engaged with the love of her life George Panayiotou and shared the picture on her Instagram handle confirming the same. Also, the best part is that the duo got engaged on January 1, 2019. What a perfect way to ring in the New Year's, right? Check out the picture below!
Amy Jackson & George Panayiotou Are Officially Engaged!
It's such a sweet picture, right? We simply can't stop admiring it as it's filled with love and both Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou look like they're on top of the world. The beautiful Amy Jackson captioned the picture as, "1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world."
Their First Christmas Together!
The lovely Amy Jackson and her fiance share a kiss on Christmas day 2018 and she captioned the picture as, "Merry 💋Xmass. First Christmas in our new home with family and friends like family. Thankyou @penny_toumbas @88ga @hga003 #DREAMTEAM."
Wedding Bells?
Now that Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou are engaged, we wonder when will the couple tie the knot. We're all eagerly waiting for the duo to make an official announcement on their wedding date soon.
Will They Host A Reception In India?
The British beauty Amy Jackson won the audiences hearts all over India in both Bollywood and the South industries. We'll have to wait and watch if she'll throw a wedding reception in India or not. Until then, we congratulate the couple on their engagement.
